After GTA 6's Delay, September Has Filled Up With A Ton Of Games

Boy howdy, there sure are a lot of video games suddenly getting September or October release dates. It’s almost like a very big video game that was expected to arrive around that time recently got delayed, and every publisher is trying to rush in and grab a release date ahead of the holiday season.

GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell

GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell CC Share Subtitles Off

English GTA 6 Beers Look Tasty As Hell

On Wednesday, Sony held its latest State of Play event. We got some nice reveals, including a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster announcement, and some new trailers for previously announced games like 007 First Light. All in all, it was a solid showcase. But throughout, I noticed that a lot of games were getting September or early October release dates announced. It seems that after GTA 6, which was previously expected to arrive in that time frame, recently got delayed until May 2026, everyone is feeling more comfortable launching a game in late summer or early fall. However, this is leading to a jam-packed September.

Advertisement

Here’s every game that got a September or October release date announced during State of Play:

Hirogami - September 3

Baby Steps - September 8

Silent Hill F - September 25

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - September 30

Digimon Story Time Stranger - October 3

It’s very likely that at least some of these games were slated to launch in September or October even before GTA 6 was delayed. And perhaps some of them would have still launched in that timeframe even if GTA 6 didn’t get pushed back into 2026. But I also suspect that at least one or two of these games were likely to get pushed back to avoid Rockstar’s open-world behemoth. But now that it’s gone from 2025, they can stick to the plan, and everyone can publicly lock down a date in late summer/early fall.

Advertisement

It was reported in February that “everyone” in the game industry was waiting for Rockstar to announce a GTA 6 date. And when Borderlands 4's September release date was announced by 2K Games and Gearbox earlier this year, that provided the first clue that it might be safe to drop your game in that timeframe. Take-Two owns both Rockstar and 2K Games. Now, everyone knows for certain that the last few months of 2025 are open for business, and that’s led to a log jam forming in September.

Advertisement

Here are just some of the games launching in September. Keep in mind some of these dates were announced before the delay:

Hirogami - September 3

Hell Is Us - September 4

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots - September 5

Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion - September 5

Terminator 2D No Fate - September 5

Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2 port) - September 5

Baby Steps - September 8

Borderlands 4 - September 12

Marathon - September 23

Silent Hill F - September 25

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - September 30

Yowza, that’s a lot of games! And I wouldn’t be surprised if a few more big games arrive in September as we get more release dates during this year’s ongoing Not-E3 / Summer Game Fest season. Like I said already, I think the last thing 2025 needed was GTA 6. We’ve got plenty of games this year.

Advertisement

.

