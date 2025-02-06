New 2K Sale Gives You 20 Games For $20, But There's A Catch

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 2K Games. Normally we don’t celebrate publisher birthdays, but we’ll make an exception this time as 2K Games is honoring the milestone with a big sale on Steam that has one particularly noteworthy offer: a package that includes 20 games for $20. Is this an incredible deal? Maybe.

On February 6, 2K announced its massive 20th Anniversary sale event on Steam. The publisher behind Borderlands, Mafia, Bioshock, NBA 2K, and more has marked down nearly all of its games available on Valve’s PC storefront. The exact discount varies game to game, but overall this is a massive sale that includes newer games like Midnight Suns and older games like Civilization III. The sale ends on February 20, which is cute.

The biggest deal in the 20th Anniversary sale, though, is the “20 for 20" bundle. This brings together 20 games into one big package that only costs $20. Here are the games included in the bundle:

Sid Meier’s Civilization® IV,

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Sid Meier’s Railroads!

Railroad Tycoon 3

BioShock

Borderlands Game of the Year (And its DLC)

The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom

Mafia

Duke Nukem Forever

Sid Meier’s Civilization®: Beyond Earth

The Darkness II

Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies

Sid Meier’s Starships

Tales from the Borderlands

BioShock™ Remastered

Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced

XCOM®: Chimera Squad

Godfall Ultimate Edition

Carnival Games

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

That’s a lot of good games (and some bad games) for not much money. Seems like a great deal! And it is, but whether or not it’s a great deal for you depends on something. See, this bundle doesn’t give you a discount if you already own one or more games in it. And you don’t get extra copies of those games you already own.

So if, for example, you own BioShock, The Darkness II, and Borderlands already, you still have to pay $20 for this bundle and you don’t get digital copies of those games to give to friends. In that example, the deal becomes less great. It’s still not bad and you might still want the other games in the 20 for 20 bundle, but just double-check what you own already before purchasing the package.

