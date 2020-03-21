Her One Weakness Was Gravity

Gif : Matt Lucas ( Twitter

Hello! This week we hear what the White House thinks about video game speedrunners, buy all the Gundam kits at the store, check out the new Sonic trailer, play some Doom to feel better and watch a superhero lose her face.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

There is something truly satisfying about being able really help when you see chaos and a world in crisis. Right now, it feels good to be able to help save the world.



2020 is fucking weird.

As I said, 2020 is weird.

Toiler paper and Gundam kits, the two most important things in the world during this pandemic.

“Stories say they played during the whole week until the next shipment of toilet paper finally showed up.”

A lot of kids learned about the harsh reality of the world at that moment. Lotting growing up in a short amount of time.

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Mario did not qualify for the Olympic Games this year.

I’m so out of the loop with Destiny 2 at this point that the name of this video just sounds like a word salad, with no meaning or logic.

When people ask “Why is Fortnite still so popular?” I just point to events like this. Every few weeks the game is updated with new things and modes. For many, they must be thinking: Why buy a new game when this game is always changing every week?