Hearthstone Adds First New Class Since Launch: Demon Hunters

Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled iHearthstone/i Adds First New Class Since Launch: Demon Hunters
Illustration: Blizzard

After six years of card-battling Mages, Priests, Shamans, Warriors, Rogues, Hunters, Warlocks, and Paladins, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft-inspired trading card game finally gets some new blood. The Demon Hunter arrives on April 7 as part of the Ashes of Outland expansion.

The first new class added to Hearthstone since its 2014 launch, the Demon Hunter has an “in-your-face” play style, according to the official announcement. Illidan Stormrage is the class’ hero character, swiping at his opponents with his claws and blades and summoning massive demons to finish them off.

Hearthstone players can unlock the Demon Hunter class by completing a story campaign that retells Illidan’s origin (again). Completing the campaign, which launches on April 2, grants players all 10 basic Demon Hunter cards, a 20-card Demon Hunter Initiate set, and a pre-built Demon Hunter deck list.

The Ashes of Outland expansion, launching April 7, sees players traveling to Outland and dealing with yet another demon legion. It’s got new collectible “fel-infused” cards and new game mechanics to fiddle with. The official website has more details.

Hearthstone players hoping for a playable Monk class can continue to suck it.

Mike Fahey

