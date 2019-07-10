Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senators Call On Blizzard To Reverse Hearthstone Suspension

Joshua Rivera
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden
Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

Today, United States Senators Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio signed a bi-partisan letter with support from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski addressed to Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, over the recent suspension of professional Hearthstone player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai.

“We write to express our deep concern about Activision Blizzard’s decision to make player Ng Wai Chung forfeit prize money and ban him from participating in tournaments for a year after he voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong,” the letter reads. “This decision is particularly concerning in light of the Chinese government’s growing appetite for pressuring American businesses to help stifle free speech.”

Co-signed by Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Gallagher, and Malinowski, the letter urges Kotick to “reconsider your decision to with respect to Mr. Chung.”

Following a Tweet from Senator Wyden linking to Kotaku coverage, the letter references tensions that have arisen following Chung’s suspension, as Blizzard employees reportedly voiced their disagreement and plans for protests at the company’s forthcoming BlizzCon convention in Anaheim, California are currently underway.

This is despite Blizzard president Jay Allen Brack’s statement last week that walked back some of the penalties referenced in the Congressional letter. The statement had reduced Chung’s suspension to six months and awarding him the prize money Blizzard had originally withheld.

BlizzCon begins Friday, November 1.

