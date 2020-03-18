Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Overwatch's Newest Hero Is Echo, A Long-Awaited AI Robot

Nathan Grayson
Image: Blizzard

Seven months after the release of its last new hero, Overwatch is finally getting a new one. Echo, who players of the popular team shooter have been salivating over ever since she made her cinematic debut in the 2018 trailer that introduced Ashe, will be playable “soon.”

Today, Blizzard posted a trailer officially introducing Echo. She is an “evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence.”

It recounts the dying thoughts of Dr. Liao, a scientist who helped create the Omnic robots, who ultimately revolted, and one of the founding members of the Overwatch organization, which was originally created to help combat the Omnics. She’s also Echo’s creator.

“So, this is it,” she says while dying in what appears to be an explosion. “Did I make the world a better place? ... And only Overwatch believed. You are my life’s work. You will be everything I dreamed. All I wanted, all I needed, was to help the world.”

Then Echo’s voice seamlessly takes over.

“And so, she created me,” says Echo. “Her legacy. Her promise. Her echo.”

As of now, Blizzard has not revealed any details about how Echo will play, saying only that she’s coming “soon.” She’ll likely be on the game’s public test servers before too much longer.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

