At BlizzCon today, Blizzard announced Overwatch’s latest hero, Ashe, a stern and strict gang leader who looks absolutely killer.



Introduced in the animated short “Reunion,” Ashe stands off against Overwatch’s bounty hunter Jesse McCree in a fight worthy of Red Dead Redemption 2 (only with robots):

She’s the leader of the Deadlock Gang, a group of rowdy desert dwellers who pull off huge heists. According to her hero page, Ashe is a damage-dealing hero whose semi-automatic rifle fires from the hip or, for precision, from a proper position with aim-down sights. She also carries a coach gun that pushes enemies away from her and propels her backwards. On top of that, she’s got dynamite, which can explode when she shoots at it.

When she needs to, Ashe can call on B.O.B, an adorable mustachioed robot sidekick. He was her family’s butler, her lore states. When he arrives, he charges toward enemies and pops them into the sky while firing at them with arm canons.

We will update this post with more details, like her approximate release date.