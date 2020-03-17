All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

Image : Hello Games

Today’s indie-focused Nintendo Direct was chock full of timed Switch exclusives. Here’s a quick rundown of what you missed if you were spending your quarantine time staring at a wall in anticipation of Animal Crossing instead of staring at Nintendo’s YouTube channel in anticipation of Animal Crossing.



Today’s Direct was a rapid-fire machine gun blast of Nintendo Switch games, most of which are timed exclusives. So, without further ado, here’s the list:

Blue Fire is a 3D platformer set in a place called The Void. It’s being made by Graffiti Games and Robi Studios. It’ll be out this summer.

Baldo is a JRPG-inspired game from Italy. It looks like a Ghibli movie. It’ll also be out this summer.

I Am Dead

Advertisement

Image : I Am Dead

Image : Baldo

The Last Campfire

PixelJunk Eden 2 is the latest in the long-running PixelJunk series. In it, stages generate in real time based on your actions. It’ll be out this summer.

Faeria

Eldest Souls

Sky Racket

Moving Out Moving

Exit The Gungeon is a follow-up to beloved roguelite Enter The Gungeon. It has hundreds of weapons and items, and it’s launching on Switch today.

Advertisement

Near the end of the presentation, Nintendo also aired a sizzle reel of several other games set to arrive soon on Switch. These included Blair Witch from Bloober Team, Bounty Battle from Dark Screen Games, Dicey Dungeons from Distractionware, Ghost of a Tale from SeithCG, Sky: Children of the Light from thatgamecompany, Superliminal from Pillow Castle, and Wingspan from Monster Couch.

Recommended Stories