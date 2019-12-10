All The Big Announcements From Nintendo's Indie World

Today’s “Indie World” presentation from Nintendo was surprisingly packed full of big announcements, including sequels to indie Switch hits Axiom Verge and Golf Story. Here’s a rundown of the big stuff you missed if you weren’t watching along.
- Developer Tom Happ showed a short look at Axiom Verge 2, which will be available in the fall of 2020. A Nintendo press release says it’ll explore “the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.”
- Before that, in mid-2020, we’ll get Sports Story, a sequel to the RPG Golf Story that combines many different sports, like baseball, tennis, soccer, and probably more.
- Skatebird, coming in late 2020, is about a bird on a skateboard and it looks wonderful.
- Gleamlight, from the development studio that did Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, is a side-scrolling action game with a stained-glass look in which you play as a sword.
- Supermash, coming in May, is “set in a game shop owned by a brother and sister who discover a mysterious game console.” Every time they turn it on, it mashes different game genres together. Looks cool!
- Speaking of mashups, Boyfriend Dungeon finally puts dungeon crawling and dating sims together. Date your boyfriends. Battle with them in dungeons. The whole package.
- Here’s a wild one: The developers of Hatoful Boyfriend are teaming with the composer of Ace Attorney for Murder by Numbers, a combo of visual novel and Picross.
- The Survivalists is a pixel-art survival online multiplayer game from Team17.
- The classic shooter Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath is coming to Switch in January.
In addition to all this, there are two games launching on Switch today: Dauntless, the free-to-play online RPG, and The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition.
Other games shown in the Indie World presentation include Streets of Rage 4 (first half 2020), Dreamscaper (early 2020), Bake ‘n Switch (summer 2020), Sail Forth (2020), and Liberated (2020). It was a lot! Looks like Switch is still going to be the de facto platform of indie gaming deep into 2020, which was not exactly in jeopardy.