All The Big Announcements From Nintendo's Indie World

Today’s “Indie World” presentation from Nintendo was surprisingly packed full of big announcements, including sequels to indie Switch hits Axiom Verge and Golf Story. Here’s a rundown of the big stuff you missed if you weren’t watching along.

In addition to all this, there are two games launching on Switch today: Dauntless, the free-to-play online RPG, and The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition.

Other games shown in the Indie World presentation include Streets of Rage 4 (first half 2020), Dreamscaper (early 2020), Bake ‘n Switch (summer 2020), Sail Forth (2020), and Liberated (2020). It was a lot! Looks like Switch is still going to be the de facto platform of indie gaming deep into 2020, which was not exactly in jeopardy.