Here Are The PlayStation 5's Technical Specs

Mike Fahey
Sony
SonyPS5playstation 5specshardware
Illustration for article titled Here Are The PlayStation 5s Technical Specs
Screenshot: Sony

It might only have 10.28 teraflops to the Xbox Series X’s 12, but the PlayStation 5 is still a pretty powerful machine. Check out the hardware powering Sony’s next-gen console, including its custom AMD Zen 2 CPU and super-fast SSD.

As PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny does a deep dive into the engineering behind Sony’s next-generation console on YouTube, Eurogamer has posted an extensive look at the hardware powering the PS5. First we have the basic rundown of the hardware.

PlayStation 5 Specs

  • CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2
  • Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit
  • Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s
  • Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD
  • IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
  • Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot
  • External Storage: USB HDD Support
  • Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

It’s not far off from what Microsoft announced earlier this week for the Xbox Series X. The speeds may be a bit slower, but the 8x Zen 2 custom CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU are incredibly similar. The Xbox CPU runs att 3.66Ghz to the PlayStation 5's 3.5GHz, and the GPU pushes a few more teraflops.

What the PlayStation 5 lacks in power, which really isn’t much, it makes up fro in versatility. Using a technology called Boost, the system will be able to adjust CPU and GPU usage on-the-fly, adjusting to the needs of the game being run. Developers will be able to finely tune game performance. It also does ray-tracing, because it pretty much has to. 

The similarities in hardware between the two consoles should make for an interesting next-general, with plenty of potential for cross-play and big multiplatform games.

More PlayStation 5

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

