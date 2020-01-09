Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

The PS5 Logo Jokes Are Pretty Good And Inevitable

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sony
3.7K
2
Save
Image: piiwoo (Twitter)

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. Where you surprised that it looks like the PS4 logo? And the PS3 logo? You shouldn’t be! That didn’t stop the inevitable wisecracks.

Advertisement

As you can see, the PlayStation logo really got even more codified after the PS3 logo’s redesign.

Seems about right.

Advertisement

Too bad this isn’t the logo.

Advertisement

Brilliant.

Advertisement

The logo does make for a good maze.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Again, this shouldn’t be a surprise! And at this rate, neither should the PlayStation 6 be.

Advertisement

But...

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sony Shows Off PS5 Loading Times

The PlayStation 5 Will Launch In Late 2020, And Yes, It's Called The PS5

The PlayStation 5's New Logo Sure Looks Familiar

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts