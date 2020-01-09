The PS5 Logo Jokes Are Pretty Good And Inevitable

Image : piiwoo ( Twitter

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. Where you surprised that it looks like the PS4 logo? And the PS3 logo? You shouldn’t be! That didn’t stop the inevitable wisecracks.



As you can see, the PlayStation logo really got even more codified after the PS3 logo’s redesign.

Seems about right.

Too bad this isn’t the logo.

Brilliant.

The logo does make for a good maze.

Again, this shouldn’t be a surprise! And at this rate, neither should the PlayStation 6 be.

But...