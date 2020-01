Sony just showed off the PlayStation 5's logo on-stage at CES. It’s...well, yeah, it sure is a PlayStation console logo.

So you can see just how similar it is to the PS4's logo, here’s a comparison:

Don’t fix what ain’t broke, I guess!

That’s all Sony announced at the show, so if you were hoping for some more substantive updates on the company’s next console, you’ll have to wait until later in the year.