We’re still a while away from getting an official look at Sony’s next PlayStation console, but the company has provided an early glimpse at some of its capabilities today during a meeting in Japan.



The Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki is there tweeting about the meeting, and captured this footage showing the same scene being loaded on current PS5 hardware and a PS4 Pro, comparing how long the former takes compared to the latter:

We’d heard this previously about Sony’s new console:



So yeah, even taking into account how artificial these early looks can be, it looks like “no loading times” is definitely going to be a PS5 thing.