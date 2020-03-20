Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
GameStop Shuts Down Stores In California

Jason Schreier
Illustration for article titled GameStop Shuts Down Stores In California
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

GameStop is shutting down its stores in California, Kotaku has learned. This news comes one day after the struggling retailer told all of its U.S. employees to ignore state lockdown measures in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, insisting that it was an “essential retail” business.

“We are closing our stores in California,” the company said in a note to stores. “The closure will remain in effect until further notice as we obtain more information from the California Governor’s Office.”

The video game retailer has come under fire in recent days for its handling of the pandemic, as it has been slow to enforce recommended social distancing practices and unable to provide proper cleaning supplies to employees.

