Grove Street For Life

This week we watch Godzilla eat people, talk hash bros, remember that fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head, check out a new trailer for Yakuza Like A Dragon, and honor the greatest warrior in history, Grand Theft Auto’s CJ.
Let’s all just stop using Facebook.
Is this vore?
I’ll admit, sitting in an X-Wing and hearing Star Wars tunes while flipping around a Star Destroyer made me feel like a happy little kid, which is a nice break from how most of 2020 has made me feel.
I’d also like some coffee, bro.
In a few years we are going to have to explain what the whole FLY thing was and folks, that’s going to be a strange conversation.
If only GTA San Andreas had combat half as good as this... (Original video)
- Sony Lists 10 PS4 Games That Won’t Run On PS5
- Final Fantasy 14 Gets Next Big Update In December, Will Have Faster Load Times On PS5
- Report: Microsoft Bringing Xbox Game Pass To iOS In 2021
- Crystal Dynamics Claims Relief In Sight For Bored Avengers Players
- Report: Employees Accuse Twitch Of Indifference To Sexual Assault, Harassment, And Racism
- Sci-Fi Loot Shooter Outriders Delayed Until February, Will Support Free Next-Gen Upgrades
- Fall Guys Introduces Four New Stages And A Mode Selector In Season Two
- Mortal Kombat 11 Is Getting New Fighters, Cross-Play, And Free Next-Gen Upgrades
- Riot’s Australian Office And The Oceanic Pro League Are Shutting Down
- PlayStation Trophies Are Getting A Refresh Before They Move Over To PS5
- Report: Activision Blizzard Closing French Office
- The Resident Evil Movies Are Getting Rebooted With An Adaptation Of The First Two Games
