Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Grove Street For Life

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Checkpoint
CheckpointNewsTrailersGrove StreetGTA San AndreasCJModKotakucore
Save
Gif: Capcom / John Fleer / Kotaku

This week we watch Godzilla eat people, talk hash bros, remember that fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head, check out a new trailer for Yakuza Like A Dragon, and honor the greatest warrior in history, Grand Theft Auto’s CJ.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

Let’s all just stop using Facebook.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD

Is this vore?

Advertisement

I’ll admit, sitting in an X-Wing and hearing Star Wars tunes while flipping around a Star Destroyer made me feel like a happy little kid, which is a nice break from how most of 2020 has made me feel.

Tweets!

Advertisement

I’d also like some coffee, bro.

Advertisement

In a few years we are going to have to explain what the whole FLY thing was and folks, that’s going to be a strange conversation.

Advertisement

If only GTA San Andreas had combat half as good as this... (Original video)

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Our Favorite Cosplay From New York Comic Con, 2013-2019

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

What To Do Before Getting Rid Of Your Xbox One Or PS4

How To Unlock All Six Hidden Weapon Aspects In Hades

DISCUSSION