Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Rides In November

2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is one of the finest non-Burnout racers made by the speed demons at Criterion Games. It’s making a comeback next month as Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, bringing enhanced visuals and cross-platform play to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 6 and Switch on November 13.



It’s the open roads of Burnout Paradise in convenient Need for Speed form. 2010's Hot Pursuit, not to be confused with 1998's Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, saw racers exploring the open roads of Seacrest County, playing cops and people running from the cops alone or online with friends. The game introduced the Autolog, sort of a social challenge system that promoted asynchronous competition.

Autolog returns in the upcoming remaster, allowing players across all platforms to compete in challenges via cross-play. All of the game’s original DLC is included as well. Along with souped-up visuals, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered also includes an enhanced photo mode, new achievements, and some quality-of-life enhancements that EA sa ys will make the game a bit more fun to play.

The remaster will support 4K60 gameplay on the PC, with Xbox One X and PlayStation Pro supporting either 4K30 or 1080P60 resolution. Basic Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will run it at 1080P30, as will the Switch in docked mode (720p30 undocked). More info is available at EA’s official blog post on the game.

I’m more excited about this remaster than I have been about any Need for Speed game since Hot Pursuit came out a decade ago.