Mortal Kombat 11 Is Getting New Fighters, Cross-Play, And Free Next-Gen Upgrades

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Rambo and a bunch of other stuff is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 on November 17.

First there’s the Kombat Pack 2 which will add Mileena, Rain, and Rambo as new downloadable fighters. People who pick up the new Ultimate edition will get them automatically, while people with the existing version of the game can buy them separately for $15.

Advertisement

Here’s the teaser for the new roster expansion:

In addition to these new characters, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will also include the base game, its first Kombat Pack, and the Aftermath story expansion.

Advertisement

November 17 is also when Mortal Kombat 11 players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game for free. You don’t need the Ultimate edition for that either. Everyone who’s bought the game automatically gets it. What a novel idea.

Finally, the game will also get cross-gen cross-play on that day. It sounds like that will apply across console generations as well as platforms, so PS4 players will be able to play against Xbox Series X players in addition to Xbox One. PC, Stadia, and Switch players are still excluded from the mix though, and cross-play will only be supported in specific modes.

Mortal Kombat 11's First Year: