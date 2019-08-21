Holy crossover, Batman! The rest of Mortal Kombat 11 first round of character DLC has been reveals. It includes series regular Sindel before going on the rails with the Terminator, Spawn, and a dapper looking Joker.

A YouTube video this morning outlined the rest of the cast for Mortal Kombat 11's “Kombat Pack.” Many of these match up to a leak that was reveals some time ago. The first two characters, the evil Shang Tsung and stalwart Nightwolf have already released but now we know when everyone else is coming to join in the (ugh) kombat.



The Terminator T-800 arrives on October 8th, evil Outworld queen Sindel screams into action on November 26th, a kinda handsome(?) version of the Joker will arrive on January 28th, and Todd McFarlane’s hyper edgy hero Spawn rounds everything out on March 17th. Apparently he got tired of being the dumbest character in Soul Calibur.

Netherrealm fighting games are renown for quirky bonus characters. Mortal Kombat 10 included the serial killer Jason Voorhees and the gosh darn Predator. Presumably we’ll see a similar mix of Mortal Kombat and “real” characters in whatever kombat pack follows this. My most outrageous guess? Guybrush Threepwood, mighty pirate!