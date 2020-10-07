PlayStation Trophies Are Getting A Refresh Before They Move Over To PS5

Screenshot : Sony

Sony announced it’s expanding the number of trophy levels and changing how they’re calculated ahead of the release of the PS5.



Advertisement

Currently, PlayStation Network users have a level from one to 100 based on the total number of trophies they’ve collected while playing games on the platform. Starting later today that will change, with everyone being moved over to a new 1,000 level scale. For example, if your current level is 12, your new level will end up somewhere in the 200s. In addition, each 100 levels will be associated with a different trophy icon ranging from a small bronze to a giant gold and eventually, upon hitting level 1,000, a platinum.



Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

More significantly, Sony says its changed some of the math behind how these new trophy levels are calculated . “ Players will progress quicker through the early levels, and levels will increase more consistently,” the company wrote over on the PlayStation blog. “ Platinum trophies will count more toward your level progression, making them even more valuable.”



That’s good news for people tired of sitting somewhere in the teens despite having played hundreds of games and earned thousands of trophies. Under the existing regime, bronze trophies are worth 15 points, silver are worth 30 points, gold are worth 90 points, and platinum are worth double that at 180 points. Meanwhile it takes 2,000 points to go from level 11 to level 12, and 2,400 points to go from level 12 to level 13. While Sony didn’t reveal exactly how the new system will be calculated, it called the progression “ more optimized and rewarding.”

Sony also said trophies should carry over normally from PS4 to PS5. It doesn’t sound like there are any plans to overhaul them beyond the modest changes outlined above.

PlayStation Trophies Are Serious Business: