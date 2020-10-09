Watch People Zipline Into Godzilla's Mouth

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
A life-sized Godzilla attraction will open this weekend at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Japan’s Awaji Island.
Last month we checked in to see how it was coming along — pretty good, I thought! What makes the 390-foot-long attraction so unique isn’t that it’s just a one-to-one scale Godzilla head, but visitors can zipline into the kaiju’s mouth.
Advertisement
Just look!
G/O Media may get a commission
Below is more footage of the attraction’s press preview.
DISCUSSION