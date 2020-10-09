Vote 2020 graphic
Watch People Zipline Into Godzilla's Mouth

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: サンテレビニュース
A life-sized Godzilla attraction will open this weekend at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Japan’s Awaji Island.

Last month we checked in to see how it was coming along — pretty good, I thought! What makes the 390-foot-long attraction so unique isn’t that it’s just a one-to-one scale Godzilla head, but visitors can zipline into the kaiju’s mouth.

Just look!

Below is more footage of the attraction’s press preview.

