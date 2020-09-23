Japan's Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

Image : Toho

Last year, a new life-sized Godzilla was announced for Japan. Let’s check-in and see how it’s doing.



Originally, the giant Godzilla was slated to open in this summer, but it seems the global pandemic has slowed down construction. Below is a model of the finished work.

While still under construction, it is shaping up quite nicely.

This is a massive statue, measuring over 390 feet long.

The life-sized Godzilla is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture and so far, it looks awesome.