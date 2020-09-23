Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Japan's Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:godzilla
godzillajapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Japans Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely
Image: Toho
Last year, a new life-sized Godzilla was announced for Japan. Let’s check-in and see how it’s doing.  

Originally, the giant Godzilla was slated to open in this summer, but it seems the global pandemic has slowed down construction. Below is a model of the finished work.

While still under construction, it is shaping up quite nicely.

This is a massive statue, measuring over 390 feet long.

The life-sized Godzilla is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture and so far, it looks awesome.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

