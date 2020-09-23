Japan's Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Last year, a new life-sized Godzilla was announced for Japan. Let’s check-in and see how it’s doing.
Originally, the giant Godzilla was slated to open in this summer, but it seems the global pandemic has slowed down construction. Below is a model of the finished work.
Advertisement
While still under construction, it is shaping up quite nicely.
G/O Media may get a commission
This is a massive statue, measuring over 390 feet long.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The life-sized Godzilla is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture and so far, it looks awesome.
DISCUSSION