Japan Getting Life-Sized Godzilla For Theme Park Attraction

A life-sized Godzilla head and upper body will be unveiled at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. This is the first life-sized permanent attraction of its kind at a theme park.
The entire statue will be around 120 meters long. Park visitors will take on the role of researchers and enter Godzilla’s mouth via a zip line, according to IT Media. Included in their missions is shooting Godzilla’s cells.
Keiji Ota, Chief Godzilla Officer of Toho Co, told Kyodo News that the attraction will have a “huge presence and tremendous impact.”
Below are miniature mock-ups of the attraction, which certainly seems like a fitting way to show off something Godzilla-related!
The design is based on the Godzilla that appeared in the 2016 film Shin Godzilla. The attraction will open next summer.