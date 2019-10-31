Japan Getting Life-Sized Godzilla For Theme Park Attraction

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A life-sized Godzilla head and upper body will be unveiled at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. This is the first life-sized permanent attraction of its kind at a theme park.



The entire statue will be around 120 meters long. Park visitors will take on the role of researchers and enter Godzilla’s mouth via a zip line, according to IT Media. Included in their missions is shooting Godzilla’s cells.

Keiji Ota, Chief Godzilla Officer of Toho Co, told Kyodo News that the attraction will have a “huge presence and tremendous impact.”



Below are miniature mock-ups of the attraction, which certainly seems like a fitting way to show off something Godzilla-related!

The design is based on the Godzilla that appeared in the 2016 film Shin Godzilla. The attraction will open next summer.