Ghost Of Tsushima Film Announced, Back 4 Blood Delayed, Xbox Live Name Change, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we talk about how great SonicFox is, dunk on Shinra, find out what games are now delayed, fondly remember demo discs, and say goodbye to Xbox Live and hello to Xbox Network.
SonicFox is the best and I’m so happy to see them out there kicking ass.
I miss getting a new demo disc as a kid and just spending way to many hours playing the same demos over and over. That Syhpon Filter PSX demo is burned into my brain...
I lived near one of these intersections growing up. Place where people just blow through stop signs. It was scary.
I present to you, one of the best blogs in the history of Kotaku. Thank you, Ethan, you amazing bastard.
News From The Past Week
- John Wick Director Working On A Ghost Of Tsushima Movie
- RIP, Xbox Live (2002-2021)
- Every STALKER 2 NPC Has A ‘One-Of-A-Kind Smile’
- Hades Wins Best Game At The 2021 BAFTA Game Awards
- A New Melty Blood Fighting Game Got Announced Out Of Nowhere
- Nobody Saves The World Is A New Action-RPG From The Guacamelee! Devs
- Balan Wonderworld Gets Day One Patch To Address Seizure Risk
- We Finally Got A (Brief) Look At The Gollum Game
- Civ-Style Strategy Game Humankind Delayed To August
- Total War: Rome Remastered Comes Out April 29
- Report: Microsoft Wants To Buy Discord For “Over $10 Billion”
- Former Nintendo Of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé Leaving GameStop Board Of Directors
- Genshin Impact Made Over $1 Billion In Just Six Months
- Ikumi Nakamura Talks About Her New Studio While Exploring Spooky Buildings
- 1000s Of Steam Games Now Let You Play With People Who Don’t Even Have Steam Accounts
- Blizzard Isn’t Making Any More Skins For Overwatch League MVPs
- Serious Sam 2 Gets Massive Update 15 Years After Release
- Report: Upgraded Switch Will Use New Nvidia Chip To Upscale To 4K
