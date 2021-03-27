Ghost Of Tsushima Film Announced, Back 4 Blood Delayed, Xbox Live Name Change, And More

Image : Turtle Rock Studios / Xbox / Sucker Punch / Kotaku

This week on Morning Checkpoint we talk about how great SonicFox is, dunk on Shinra, find out what games are now delayed, fondly remember demo discs, and say goodbye to Xbox Live and hello to Xbox Network.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

SonicFox is the best and I’m so happy to see them out there kicking ass.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership $27 at Eneba Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

I miss getting a new demo disc as a kid and just spending way to many hours playing the same demos over and over. That Syhpon Filter PSX demo is burned into my brain...

Advertisement

I lived near one of these intersections growing up. Place where people just blow through stop signs. It was scary.

Advertisement

I present to you, one of the best blogs in the history of Kotaku. Thank you, Ethan, you amazing bastard.

News From The Past Week

Advertisement

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week