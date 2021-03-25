Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It

ethangach
Ethan Gach
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The power utility, consumer electronics manufacturer, and private security force Shinra has taken to social media to respond directly to critics who have accused the tech oligopoly of exploiting workers, impoverishing local residents, and generally doing crimes against the planet.

Advertisement

“Shinra is bringing the heat today,” wrote one reporter at cable news network SNBC, followed by three spicey fire emoji. Here’s a quick sampling of some of the ways the richest company in the world has been defending itself against the haters:

undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Illustration for article titled Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL
undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
undefined
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

porthos69
Porthos

i’m very confused.