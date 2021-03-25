Hades Wins Best Game At The 2021 BAFTA Game Awards

Screenshot : Supergiant Games

In addition to prestigious accolades like Best Indie Game at the 2020 Game Awards and Best Game Times 10 at the 2020 Ari Notis Awards, Hades just picked up top honors at today’s online-only BAFTA Games Awards. Hell yeah, Hades.



Here’s the full list of nominees, with winners in bold. Congrats to everyone involved.

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spiritfarer

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

Dreams

F1

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us Part II

Tell Me Why

Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Fall Guys

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Performer In A Leading Role

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II)

Cherami Leigh (Female V, Cyberpunk 2077)

Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Performer In A Supporting Role

Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077)

Jeffery Pierce (Tommy, The Last of Us Part II)

Logan Cunningham (Hades and, like, a billion other roles, Hades)

Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima)

Shannon Woodward (Dina, The Last of Us Part II)

Troy Baker (Joel, The Last of Us Part II)

Technical Achievement

Demon’s Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

EE Game of the Year