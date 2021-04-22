Hades Wins Game Of The Year At The 2021 DICE Awards

Image : Supergiant Games

Beloved indie game Hades scored the most wins at this year’s DICE Awards. Supergiant’s excellent roguelike action game ultimately won five awards, including “Game of t he Year.”



While Hades had a great showing, it was Sony’s stable of PlayStation exclusives that swept the awards, winning nine awards across five games. Ghost of Tsushima grabbed four awards, including “Adventure Game of the Year.” The Last of Us Part II picked up two awards, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Dreams, and Final Fantasy VII Remake won a single award each. Also of note, Valve’s first Half-Life game in over 13 years, Half-Life: Alyx, scored two wins, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons picked up “Family Game of the Year.”



Here’s a full list of all the winners:

Game of the Year: Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Hades

Action Game of the Year: Hades

Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Tsushima

Family Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sports Game of the Year: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Half-Life: Alyx

Mobile Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra

Online Game of the Year: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Story: The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Dreams

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Half-Life: Alyx

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Hades

If you want to see the whole show, you can watch it via IGN’s video broadcast. You can also check out all the nominees over on the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences official website.



Hades continues its winning streak. It already won “Best Game” at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards, was one of Kotaku’s best games of 2020, picked up the “Best Indie Game” award at the 2020 Game Awards, and won “Game of the Year” at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. I suspect it might end up winning a few more before the end of the year.



