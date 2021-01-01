The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020

Year In ReviewYear In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.
2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn’t mean everything terrible about this year is now in our collective rearview mirror. Video games played a bigger role in many of our lives than they have in years past, which made picking Kotaku’s top games pretty tricky. But, as always, here are our favorite 12 games of the year, in alphabetical order.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
G/O Media may get a commission
Hisense 100" L5 4K HDR Laser TV
Crusader Kings III
Advertisement
Fall Guys
Advertisement
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Advertisement
Hades
Advertisement
Kentucky Route Zero
Advertisement
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Advertisement
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Advertisement
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Advertisement
Spiritfarer
Advertisement
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
I continue to be so torn on if I should give Hades a shot or not. Everything I’ve read praises the game, yet I also know that I utterly loathe Rogue-likes.
Fortunately there are so many good games out there while I ponder on it.