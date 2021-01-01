Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Year In Review2020

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:lists
listsopinionbestskotakucore
Gif: Kotaku
Year In ReviewYear In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.
2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn’t mean everything terrible about this year is now in our collective rearview mirror. Video games played a bigger role in many of our lives than they have in years past, which made picking Kotaku’s top games pretty tricky. But, as always, here are our favorite 12 games of the year, in alphabetical order.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Atlus
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Ubisoft
Crusader Kings III

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Paradox Interactive
Fall Guys

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Mediatonic
Final Fantasy VII Remake

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Square Enix
Hades

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Supergiant
Kentucky Route Zero

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Cardboard Computer
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Moon Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Nintendo
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Sony
Spiritfarer

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Thunder Lotus
Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Illustration for article titled The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

hiemoth
Hiemoth

I continue to be so torn on if I should give Hades a shot or not. Everything I’ve read praises the game, yet I also know that I utterly loathe Rogue-likes.

Fortunately there are so many good games out there while I ponder on it.