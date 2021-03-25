Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
John Wick Director Working On A Ghost Of Tsushima Movie

Ian Walker
Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony

Sony is developing a movie adaptation of last year’s terribly decent Ghost of Tsushima, Deadline reports. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is, you guessed it, directing.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said.

Ghost of Tsushima, released by Sucker Punch Productions for the PlayStation 4 last year, tells the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai tasked with defending his homeland during a pseudo-historical Mongol invasion. The open-world adventure game was warmly received by critics, many of whom praised its homages to Japanese cinema, most notably the work of director Akira Kurosawa.

