1000s Of Steam Games Now Let You Play With People Who Don't Even Have Steam Accounts

Luke Plunkett
Screenshot: Valve

An update to Steam released earlier this week has, tucked away in its changelog, a very cool piece of news: if you’re playing a game that supports Remote Play Together, you can now invite anyone to play with you, even if they don’t have a Steam account.

This won’t work for all Steam games, only those that support Remote Play Together. But if the game you’re playing doesand there are a lot of them, from Overcooked to Enter The Gungeon to Spelunky to the LEGO games—then only one person has to own the game on Steam. Everyone else they invite only has to click on their invite and they can get playing.

How very Nintendo of them. The links will work across Windows, Linux, Mac and Android.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

