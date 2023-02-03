15+ Epic Games To Play After The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Final Fantasy VII Remake



For more of: Character-driven action-RPG

Notable differences: A linear story, sci-fi/fantasy hybrid setting, no open world, command-based actions and multiple party members feature very different, though still exciting, combat

Availability: Windows (Steam Deck OK), PS4, PS5

In Final Fantasy VII Remake Cloud Strife, a mercenary with a mysterious and haunting past, gets tied up with the environmentalist militia Avalanche. With the mega-corporation Shinra destroying the planet, the task of saving the world falls to Cloud and an excellent cast of characters who’ll join him in a mind-bending adventure.

Read More: Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake retells the opening chapter of 1997’s PSX game Final Fantasy VII. You’re probably wondering: Should I play the original? That answer is a definite yes, but if The Witcher 3 has you in the mood for another, great third-person action-RPG, then it’s hardly the worst thing if you play Remake first.

With a sequel, Rebirth, on the horizon, jumping into Remake is also a great way to get yourself ready for what looks to be a pretty epic RPG trilogy. Remake introduces some new narrative twists to the timeless tale of Cloud and crew that make for one of the best treatments of its classic and loveable characters, with a gorgeous reimagining of this alluring science-fantasy setting.

While the combat happens in real time (though there is an optional turn-based mode), Final Fantasy VII Remake has a unique fusion of action and command-based skirmishes that harken back to the original’s turn-based action. Don’t let that fool you: Remake is a wonderful hybrid of the two worlds. You’ll have a lot of room for strategy while still feeling like you’re right there, swinging a buster sword into Shinra troops, casting spells, and summoning ancient forces. And if The Witcher 3’s more simple magic system felt a little underwhelming, Remake has a much more dramatic suite of spells that you can spec out to some wonderful builds across a party of any three characters at a time.

Remake is a linear trip, so you rarely have the kinds of choices you have in The Witcher, and there aren’t too many opportunities to go off and explore (though the game does have its moments of freedom). Still, if you just want yet another great action-RPG experience with excellent characters, Remake will make for a good follow-up to The Witcher 3.

Oh, and one final thing. The Witcher 3 is known for many accomplishments, one of which is its excellent soundtrack featuring expert use of recurring themes to make the presentation feel cohesive and instantly recognizable. Final Fantasy VII is no different. Remake features one of the best executions of its classic gaming melodies; and be sure to pay attention to how many times the soundtrack reinterprets the main theme across the spectrum of different genres. I mean, just listen to all seven+ minutes of this. The world is better for composer Nobuo Uematsu being in it.