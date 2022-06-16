Today, during Square Enix’s big Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary live stream, it was confirmed that its large-scale FFVII Remake project will be spread across three separate games as part of a remake trilogy.

While we always knew it would be more than one game, this is the first official confirmation from Square Enix about how many entries will make up the ambitious remake.

Part one, of course, is already out. That was Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a very good game! As for the next entry in this newly confirmed trilogy will, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (which itself was just announced during the stream today) will be out next winter. That leaves a third, currently unnamed entry in the trilogy that will be released in the future.

No details on this final game were revealed during the 15-minute stream today. If you missed it, here’s the full stream below via YouTube:

FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration

“The team has come together and are currently working hard on [the remake project’s] development,” said Final Fantasy brand manager and executive producer Yoshinori Kitase during today’s event.