Fine Art

The Art Of Ghost Of Tsushima

A huge collection of artwork and models from Sucker Punch's modern masterpiece
Image: Sucker Punch
By
Luke Plunkett
I had three weeks off work over Christmas last year, and while I’d love to tell you I spent the whole time at the beach, relaxing with friends, sipping beers on a breezy summer’s evening, the truth is I spent loads of that time indoors. Hunched in front of my TV. Playing Ghost of Tsushima.

I really wanted to play it, but I’d missed out on the game when it was first released. My PlayStation 4 was in the process of dying a noisy, turbulent death, I hadn’t been able to get my hands on a PS5 when that edition dropped in 2021, and Sony had never got around to porting it to the PC like they had other first-party hits (Horizon, God of War, etc).

Having picked up a PlayStation Plus subscription in December, though, I saw that the game (its director’s cut, no less) was available on the service, and so I downloaded it and got to playing it ASAP. And boy, was I glad it did. I am in love with this game. I got into it, in awe of its gorgeous world and its cast of lovable characters, under its spell like I hadn’t been with a video game in years. I liked it so much, in fact, that I kinda made it my 2023 Game Of The Year, even though it was first released back in 2020.

All of which is to say, this isn’t a review, I just can’t believe I never showcased this game on Fine Art before, and am looking to rectify that tonight. Below you’ll find a selection of works from artists and studios who worked on the game. It’s not everyone who worked in every area of the game’s development, but it’s a nice cross-section. And so you can check out more of their stuff there are links to each artist’s portfolio in their names.

JOHN POWELL

MITCH MOHRHAUSER

IAN JUN WEI CHIEW

NAOMI BAKER

EMRE EKMEKCI

HANS PARK

MIKE ACKERMAN

HORIA DOCIU

TRACE STUDIO

LITTLE RED ZOMBIES

SOOYUN JANG

sooyunj Ghost of Tsushima animation reel
