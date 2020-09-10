Everything Ubisoft Showed During Today's Forward Showcase

Image : Ubisoft

Ubisoft held its second summer showcase today, giving updates on a number of its live games and new looks at upcoming ones like Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the revamped mythological adventure shown in years past as Gods & Monsters.



The company tried to clear the air beforehand by having CEO Yves Guillemot apologize for the widespread allegations of misconduct and workplace toxicity at the company that came to light earlier this summer. He also addressed the recent controversy around the use of Black Lives Matter imagery to depict a terrorist group in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad.

The CEO’s remarks were shared on Twitter hours prior to the livestream, which instead began with a Brawlhalla tournament. On Twitter, Ubisoft said it couldn’t air Guillemot’s remarks during the livestreamed event itself because of “timing constraints.”



Here’s the complete breakdown of everything that came after that.

First everything from the pre-show:

Far Cry is getting the VR treatment with escape rooms called Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. It’ll be multiplayer with up to eight people at a time and it’s coming sometime in 2021.

You’ll be able to explore the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral prior to its devastating fire last year as recreated in VR. The experience is called Notre Dame In Paris: A Journey Back In Time, and is out on Oculus now.

Agos: A Game Of Space is about escaping E arth for the stars and grappling with the void of space in VR. It’ll be out on October 28.

Ubisoft is publishing an indie game called Karma next year.

The Crew 2 is getting more updates.

New story content comes to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint on September 15.

Roller Champions is still on track to come early next year.

Ubisoft wants people to sign up to play-test its games remotely. It’s unclear if they will be paid.

Monster Prom’s sequel, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, is still in development.

For Honor’s next season is coming September 17. It’s called Resistance and looks as metal as ever.

The Division 2 is getting a new mode called Summit. It’ll also be backward compatible with next-gen consoles. Ubisoft didn’t say if the game would actually get a next-gen version.

Ubisoft kicked off the main event by announcing Immortals: Fenyx Rising is coming out December 3.

The game, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, looks like a romp through all of the touchstones of classic Greek mythology with some elements of The Legend of Zelda and Kid Icarus mixed in. Unlike those Nintendo games though, it’ll have a custom character you can deck out with gear as you try to save the world from an evil Titan and other mythical beasts. The game will be on Stadia day-and-date when it launches, and will also have an early demo exclusive to Google’s streaming platform.

Image : Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is getting remade.

Following numerous leaks, Ubisoft confirmed a remake of the time-manipulation platformer is in the works.

Rainbow Six Siege’s next season adds Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

It’s out now and has a fancy new animated trailer to introduce the fan-favorite stealth agent.

Image : Ubisoft

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is back.

Out 10 years ago, the retro beat’em up hasn’t been available on modern platforms since. Ubisoft announced today that the game will finally be back this holiday on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.

Image : Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion is bringing grumpy surveillance dad Aiden Pierce back.

The protagonist of the first Watch Dogs, famous for using a baseball cap to avoid detection, will be added to the new game complete with a new storyline. But only as season pass DLC.

Riders Republic is a new biking game by the makers of Steep.

Haven’t you heard? “Friends who slay together, stay together.” In addition to biking, the game will feature other outdoor sports and stunts like snowboarding and hang gliding. It’s out February 21, 2021.

And that’s everything Ubisoft showed during today’s livestream. The event wrapped up with a deep dive on Immortals: Fenyx Rising with a gameplay demo. Overall it was a lot more granular than the publisher’s first Forward event back in July, with fewer big reveals and more focus on new seasons and updates for its existing games. And yet still no time to spare for talking about the larger issues facing the company.

One more summer of not-E3 gaming event down, only way too many still left to go.

