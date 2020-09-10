Ubisoft CEO Apologizes To 'Everyone Who Was Hurt' By Misconduct At The Company

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Ahead of Ubisoft’s second summer showcase later today, the global video game publisher released a short video in which CEO Yves Guillemot apologized for all of those hurt by “certain Ubisoft employees” who failed to “uphold our comany’s values.”

“I am truly sorry to everyone who was hurt,” Guillemot said. “We have taken significant steps to remove or sanction those who violated our values and code of conduct and we are working to improve our systems and processes.”

The Ubisoft CEO announced that the company will i nvest an additional $1 million over the next five years in the company’s graduate program to create more opportunities for developers from marginalized backgrounds. But other than that did not go into many specifics about who at the company has been fired, why, or what its investigations and third-party audits have uncovered about systemic issues across the company’s many studios.

The update comes after a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and workplace toxicity aimed at Ubisoft poured out on social media earlier this summer. Those followed by additional reporting on issues at the company by several French and English speaking news outlets, including Kotaku.

“We are at the start of a long journey, real change will take time,” Guillemot said. “But I am determined to do everything in my power to ensure everyone at Ubisoft feels welcome, respected and safe.”