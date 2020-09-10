Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Steep Studio Announces Riders Republic, A Multiplayer Extreme Sports Game

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled iSteep/i Studio Announces iRiders Republic/i, A Multiplayer Extreme Sports Game
Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s “one more thing” for today’s Forward broadcast was Riders Republic, the next game from Steep developers Ubisoft Annecy. It’s heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store on Febuary 25, 2021.

The studio was reported to have been working on a sequel to Steep earlier this year, and this appears to be it. In addition to winter sports like snowboarding and skiing, Riders Republic will also feature dirtbiking.

Riders Republic will allow players to extreme sport their way through American national park locations like Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton.

Multiplayer in Riders Republic will bring together dozens of like-minded individuals in both scheduled races and randomized pop-up events known as Community Jams. All in all, it looks to be a wild follow-up to Steep’s relatively measured take on extreme sports.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

Rehevkor
Rehevkor

Looks like the worst thing ever.

(what I’m trying to say is that it’s just not for me)