After Some Confusion, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Is Coming Back

Ubisoft announced the popular Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is getting re-released, during the company’s second Ubisoft Forward event of 2020. This new release will feature the original release’s DLC and will be out later this year.



The game was originally released back in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and PS3, but was removed from digital storefronts in 2014. Since then fans and even the creators behind the original comic book have clamored for Ubisoft to bring the game back.

Last month, the creator of the comic tweeted about the lack of news around the popular game on its tenth anniversary and explained it was all up to Ubisoft. At the time there was no concrete information about its return.

Earlier today, Ubisoft’s CEO was featured in a video from the publisher in which he apologized for misconduct that has occurred at the company. In July, following a wave of allegations and reporting, Ubisoft’s chief creative officer and other key figures within the company resigned and changes were made to the internal code of conduct.