Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Ubisoft Shows Off Immortals, The Game That Used To be Gods & Monsters

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Ubisoft
UbisoftUbisoft ForwardGods and monstersImmortals Fenyx Risingkotakucore
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Ubisoft Shows Off iImmortals/i, The Game That Used To be iGods Monsters/i
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Today during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher revealed a new trailer for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Originally announced back in 2019 as Gods & Monsters, the game has a new name and art style. It’s out on December 3, 2020.

Advertisement

Alongside a new trailer, Ubisoft released a video showing off gameplay of the upcoming open-world game which is set in the ancient Greek world. Players will create their own custom characters and earn new powers and gear.

An earlier version of the game accidentally leaked on Google Stadia earlier this year, though Ubisoft clarified that this version of the game, which looked a lot like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was not a final build and that the game had changed a lot.

Advertisement

The game comes from Ubisoft Quebec. Two senior members of the studio who had worked on the game had been accused of fostering bullying at the studio, according to a report in Gamasutra. Ubisoft did not address those allegations in Gamasutra’s story nor in a follow-up request for comment from Kotaku this week. Today’s re-debut of the game wasn’t hosted by the people named in that article but instead by game director Scott Phillips, who helped lead development of the games Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

G/O Media may get a commission
Averie Leopard Cardigan
Averie Leopard Cardigan

Before today’s event, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was featured in a video from the publisher in which he apologized for misconduct that has occurred at the company. A similar thing happened a day before the last Ubisoft Forward after the resignation of Ubisoft’s chief creative officer and other key figures within the company following a wave of allegations and reporting in July.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Is Getting A Remake In 2021

Ninja Is Back Exclusively On Twitch

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

cartoonivore
Cartoonivore

Fuck Ubisoft.