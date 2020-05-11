Here's The Not-E3 2020 Press Conference Schedule

Photo : ESA

Just because E3 2020 is canceled doesn’t mean everything developers were going to show there has suddenly disappeared. While no digital version of E3 is in the works, other companies and organizations have stepped up with their own virtual events to deliver news on their latest plans and upcoming games.



Unlike E3, which traditionally runs for only one week in June, these replacement events are scattered throughout the upcoming months. Some are set for when E3 originally would have occurred. Others, like Ubisoft’s Move Forward stream, will happen later in the summer. Many questions remain, too, such as, when Nintendo will hold its next big Direct webcast and when Sony will finally reveal the PS5.

However this year’s not-E3 shakes out, it’ll be one of the last chances to hear about what everyone has planned for the next generation of gaming consoles before they finally arrive. Here’s the list of everything we currently do know about which we’ll update as more plans get finalized:

Summer Game Fest - May 12 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Announced at the start of May, Summer Game Fest is a months-long digital event organized by Game Awards presenter Geoff Keighley. It’s a bit unclear yet what the festival will include but we do know there will be game demos available at some point as well as individual livestreams promising new announcements. The first of those, called “Sunrise #1" will stream live on May 12 at noon. “Just to manage expectations the Tuesday game is something cool and fun,” Keighley said on Twitter.

Guerrilla Collective - June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Guerrilla Collective is a multi-day showcase focused on indie and mid-sized studios hosted by Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller. Taking place across the weekend of June 6, it will have two online press events, the first on that Saturday and the second on that Sunday, followed by a day of demos and developer interviews on June 8. Some of the studios attached to it are 11 Bit Studios, makers of Frostpunk, Larian Studios, makers of Baldur’s Gate III, and Versus Evil, the people behind The Banner Saga and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The folks behind Disco Elysium will also be there. Is it too much to hope that an expansion is already in the works?

PC Gaming Show - June 6 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A one-off broadcast that sounds like it will take place during the larger Guerrilla Collective event, this year’s PC Gaming Show will once again be hosted by former StarCraft pro Sean “Day9" Plott and esports broadcaster Frankie Ward. Usually these play out as a bunch of people casually sitting around a couch demoing games from all different genres. Big,, unexpected announcements are rare, but the PC Gaming Show can be perfect for hearing fascinating insights about passion projects from the developers themselves.

Steam Game Festival - June 9 through 14

Technically part of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, I wanted to break out the Steam Game Festival separately since this is actually when demos for some of the games unveiled at the various events will become playable. As the name suggests, the demos go up on Steam. This year Microsoft will also be part of the event, suggesting that demos for some of its first-party games could potentially go live at this time as well.

CD Projekt Red, Night City Wire - June 11 at TBD

The makers of Cyberpunk 2077, originally supposed to come out in April, announced a livestream all about the now-upcoming game. Who knows what it will include? More celebrity cameos perhaps? Or maybe a Switch demake with an accompanying Amiibo? Whatever CD Projekt Red announces, hopefully it’s not another delay.

EA, Play Live 2020 - June 11 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Traditional EA Play events let members of the public play demos and mingle with influencers, but this year’s showing will obviously be online. The publisher hasn’t revealed what will be on display, but between EA Access coming to Steam sometime this year and Anthem 2.0 currently in the works, EA has plenty to talk about.

Ubisoft, Move Forward - July 12 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Rather than sticking to the E3 timeframe from prior years, Ubisoft’s replacement event will take place in July. The publisher is still calling it an “E3-style showcase” though, and says it’ll include reveals of new games. In addition to finding out more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we will hopefully get a release date for Watch Dogs Legion. It was originally set to arrive in March but Ubisoft delayed it until sometime before April 2021.

Microsoft, Xbox 20/20 - July, TBD

We already got a look at some of the games coming to Microsoft’s next-gen console in early May, but that was just the first in a series of monthly events showcasing the company’s plans. While there will be one in June as well, Microsoft hasn’t said anything about it. Instead, the company’s promoting its July event, where it will focus on its upcoming first-party games. Microsoft went on a shopping spree in 2018 and now has 15 in-house studios working on new games for the upcoming Xbox Series X console. One of them is Halo Infinite, set to come out this fall and long overdue for some gameplay footage. Meaning, real gameplay footage.

Other events coming in the next few months are Devolver Digital’s annual E3-adjacent press conference, which is still in the works but doesn’t have a date yet, and boutique physical game publisher Limited Run Games’ press conference, slated for June 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Other publishers like Square Enix and Warner Bros. haven’t confirmed any digital replacement events yet, while Bethesda previously stated it would not be holding a digital showcase in June.

