Sony Will Finally Show PlayStation 5 Games Next Thursday

Sony will finally show off the PlayStation 5 during an official online showcase at 4pm ET on Thursday June 4.

In a blog post today, Sony boss Jim Ryan promised that the showcase will include games and will run “a bit more than an hour.”



That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

Sony first began sharing details about PS5 in April 2019 via Wired magazine, focusing on the console’s processing power and its solid-state drive, a storage solution that will speed up load times (SSDs are common in gaming PCs and will also be in the Xbox Series X, though Sony’s approach is expected to be exceptionally speedy .)

Sony revealed the console’s expected name—PS5—in October, staged a tech talk from system architect Mark Cerny in March of this year, during what would normally have been Game Developers Conference, and showed the system’s new DualSense controller in April.

According to a report in Bloomberg from last month, Sony still expects to launch the PS5 during the holiday season but expects to make fewer units than it did for the PS4's launch due to price.

W e know of some third-party games that are slated for PS5, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Fortnite and Destiny 2.