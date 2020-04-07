Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed

Ian Walker
Filed to:PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5PS5SonyDualSenseDualShockcontrollerKotaku Core
26
Save
Illustration for article titled PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed
Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the PlayStation 5 itself, Sony has seen fit to tease us today with a first look at its controller.

Advertisement

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president Hideaki Nishino unveiled the DualSense wireless controller, the company’s follow-up to the DualShock 4.

The DualSense iterates on its predecessors by introducing a new haptic feedback system, adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, a built-in microphone array, and a new ‘Create’ button in place of the ‘Share’ button from the DualShock 4. Details on what exactly this ‘Create’ feature actually entails is still to come.

“In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design. DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics,” Nishino wrote. “Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!”

Ian Walker

Staff writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Metal Gear Solid 2 Retrospective: Be Careful What You Wish For

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home With People

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Cosplayers Can't Go To Cons, So They Had One On The Internet