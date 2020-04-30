Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Coming To Old And New Gen Consoles, Features Choice Of Male Or Female Protagonist

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Assassins Creed Valhalla
Assassins Creed ValhallaAssassins CreedUbisoftkotakucoreACVVikingscinematictrailer
Illustration for article titled iAssassins Creed Valhalla/i Coming To Old And New Gen Consoles, Features Choice Of Male Or Female Protagonist
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Now that we’ve spent eight hours watching artist Bosslogic paint a picture of a Viking, it’s time for something more substantial. Here’s the epic cinematic trailer debut for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, along with the first concrete details on the holiday 2020 release.

First we have the trailer. Looks like England is going after the carefree, fun-loving Vikings, tired of their raiding and pillaging and wild hairstyles. Axe violence ensues.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players are cast as Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on stories of fighting, fame, and glory. Though the official art depicts a male Viking, Eivor can be a man or a woman, leading their clan into battle against dark age Britain, establishing a settlement, and living up their heroic legacy.

Illustration for article titled iAssassins Creed Valhalla/i Coming To Old And New Gen Consoles, Features Choice Of Male Or Female Protagonist
Illustration: Ubisoft

With a release aimed at the 2020 holiday season, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will span two generations of consoles. It’s coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as Google Stadia and PC as an Epic Game Store exclusive. 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

