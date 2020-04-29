Ubisoft Is Revealing The Next Assassin's Creed Right Now

Screenshot : Bosslogic ( Ubisoft )

In a live stream that’s been going on since 8 AM Eastern on YouTube, artist Bosslogic is digitally painting a piece of art for the next Assassin’s Creed game. It’s looking a lot like Vikings.



Watch the video below to watch a very good digital artist bring art from the next entry in Ubisoft’s long-running series to life. We’re seeing snow on one side, castles on the other. Let’s see if that silhouetted figure gets a horned helmet.

The Viking setting was heavily teased last year in Ubisoft’s The Division 2, where a poster appeared featuring a Viking character holding Assassin’s Creed’s iconic artifact, the Apple of Eden. At that time several sources also confirmed with Kotaku that Vikings would be the focus of the next AC game, codenamed Kingdom. The Assassin’s Creed series, which switched to a bi-annual release schedule in recent years, featured references to Vikings in 2014's Assassin’s Creed Rogue but has never focused an entire game on them.

Nearly two hours in. Screenshot : Bosslogic ( Ubisoft )

The figure begins to take shape. Screenshot : Bosslogic ( Ubisoft )

10 AM: More figures appear. Screenshot : Bosslogic ( Ubisoft )

A peek at the process. Screenshot : Bosslogic ( Ubisoft )

