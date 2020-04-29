Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Ubisoft Is Revealing The Next Assassin's Creed Right Now

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Assassin's Creed
Assassin's CreedUbisoftkotakucorevikings
25
1
Illustration for article titled Ubisoft Is Revealing The Next iAssassins Creed/i Right Now
Screenshot: Bosslogic (Ubisoft)

In a live stream that’s been going on since 8 AM Eastern on YouTube, artist Bosslogic is digitally painting a piece of art for the next Assassin’s Creed game. It’s looking a lot like Vikings.

Advertisement

Watch the video below to watch a very good digital artist bring art from the next entry in Ubisoft’s long-running series to life. We’re seeing snow on one side, castles on the other. Let’s see if that silhouetted figure gets a horned helmet.

The Viking setting was heavily teased last year in Ubisoft’s The Division 2, where a poster appeared featuring a Viking character holding Assassin’s Creed’s iconic artifact, the Apple of Eden. At that time several sources also confirmed with Kotaku that Vikings would be the focus of the next AC game, codenamed Kingdom. The Assassin’s Creed series, which switched to a bi-annual release schedule in recent years, featured references to Vikings in 2014's Assassin’s Creed Rogue but has never focused an entire game on them.

Advertisement
Nearly two hours in.
Nearly two hours in.
Screenshot: Bosslogic (Ubisoft)
The figure begins to take shape.
The figure begins to take shape.
Screenshot: Bosslogic (Ubisoft)
10 AM: More figures appear.
10 AM: More figures appear.
Screenshot: Bosslogic (Ubisoft)
A peek at the process.
A peek at the process.
Screenshot: Bosslogic (Ubisoft)
Advertisement


UPDATING

More Assassin’s Creed

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Here’s How Summons Work In Final Fantasy VII Remake

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

I'm Playing Animal Crossing Wrong, And It's Good, Actually

How To Protect Yourself From Unwanted Spoilers