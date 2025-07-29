Elden Ring Nightreign's Easiest Boss Is About To Get Way Harder

The second batch of Everdark Sovereign bosses arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign later this week, and FromSoftware just revealed who will be first up: Maris Fathom of Night. Better known simply as Augur, this phantasmal jellyfish was arguably the easiest Nightlord in the base game, so I’m looking forward to discovering how the development team transforms it into one of the toughest.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

“From the depths of a dreamless abyss, a dark fiend stirs to drown all light,” the company shared on the Elden Ring social account today. “May your thunderous strikes cast the abomination back into its sunken cradle. The Everdark Sovereign version of Augur will awaken on July 31, 2025 at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (30/8) | 10:00 JST.” Remember, though, that’s the time it goes live in Japan, which is actually 9:00 a.m. ET the night before on the East Coast (Nightreign is lowkey my favorite appointment entertainment of the summer).

Advertisement

Everdark Sovereigns are much tougher spins on the existing Nightlord bosses, and the first batch included an especially tough encounter with Gaping Jaw that chewed through players for days. The ones that followed weren’t quiet as tough, especially after FromSoftware ushered in the new “Evergaol meta” with a relic that gives players extra keys and bonus attack for each Evergaol boss defeated during a run. As a result, Nightreign players are in desperate need of a new challenge to rise to.

Advertisement

I’m not sure if Augur will be the one to provide it, but I wouldn’t put it past FromSoftware to try and catch players by surprise by taking the game’s least aggressive boss fight and turning it into the deadliest. Augur likes to try to put players to sleep and fly around the arena like a ghost but it’s pretty easy to whittle away its health if you just keep your distance and rely on bows and spells. Maybe the new Everdark version will try to drown players with a tidal wave or get a boost to its speed that makes it feel more like trying to keep up with a snake under water.

Advertisement

If Augur somehow doesn’t bring the goods, I’m confident that Libra eventually will. The goat Nightlord does not mess around. I hope the Everdark version pits players against three of them. The new set of bosses arrive alongside the promised duos mode as well.

.