Elden Ring Nightreign's Most Requested Feature Is Finally Coming Later This Month

FromSoftware’s strange but successful multiplayer experiment, Elden Ring Nightreign, is finally getting a duos option nearly two months after launch. The highly requested feature will be added in an update arriving next week.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

Elden Ring Nightreign’s strange, Fortnite-like gameplay and run-based structure might be unlike anything seen in past FromSoft titles, but it nonetheless offers up an intense, highly replayable, and unique online RPG experience. However, when Nightreign launched in May, people were confused by the lack of a duos mode. But that option is coming soon.

Advertisement

On July 25, FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring Nightreign’s 1.02 patch will add a duos option, letting “two kindred souls” play together. The patch is set to arrive on July 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently in Elden Ring Nightreign, there are two ways to play. You can either play solo, which is tough and not something our resident Nightreign sicko Ethan Gach recommends, or you can play with two other people. So if you and a friend want to hop into Elden Ring Nightreign, you either have to deal with a random third player or convince someone you know to play with you.

It’s a bit wild that it didn’t launch with a duos option, as it seems like something obvious that players would want. In fact, within 48 hours of launch, a modder added such an option to Nightreign on PC. So why didn’t FromSoftware include duos right away? Turns out, they just sort of didn’t think about it.

Advertisement

“The simple answer is that this is simply something that was overlooked during development as just a two-player option, so we’re very sorry about that,” Elden Ring Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki told IGN. “As we said before, we set out to make this a multiplayer co-op game for three players, balanced for three players, so that was the main focus, and it’s at the core of Nightreign.”

However, starting next week, you and your best buddy will be able to play online together, without a rando, and get killed by tough bosses as a power couple instead of a clunky trio.

Advertisement

.

