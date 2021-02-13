Drifting PS5 Controllers, Video Game Movies Casting Big Names, 60 FPS Bloodborne, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we rant about PS5 scalpers, check out some new gameplay of Nier: Replicant, play Bloodborne at 60FPS, crush a bunch of people in Hitman 3 and get an update on the GameStop stonks fiasco.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Everything I knew was a lie. My world is crumbling. I’m going to take a moment.
It’s fun watching assholes try to explain how they aren’t assholes.
SMOOSH!
News From The Past Week
- The Division 2 Will Get More Updates, Announce Seemingly Surprised Developers
- Even The Justice Department Is Looking Into The GameStop Stock Fiasco
- Halo 3 Is Getting A New Map Over A Decade After Release
- Cyberpunk 2077 Is Not Selling Great On Console
- Borderlands Movie Casts Actor Who’s Actually Funny To Play Claptrap, Which Feels Off
- Kingdom Hearts Series Coming To PC On March 30, Exclusive To Epic Games Store
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Comes Out This June
- Abandoned Shooter Six Days In Fallujah Is Being Brought Back Over A Decade Later
- Twitch Leaks New Street Fighter V Character
- CD Projekt Red Hackers Allegedly Ready To Auction Stolen Source Code
- Borderlands 3's Directors Cut DLC Out March 18, Adds New Raid Boss
- Tales From The Borderlands Returns To Digital Storefronts On February 17
- Epic Games Settles Lawsuit Against 14-Year-Old Fortnite Player
- Bloodborne Modder Releases Long-Awaited 60 FPS Hack
- PS5 Controllers Are Drifting, And The Repairs Are A Hassle
- EA Buys Glu Mobile For $2.1 Billion
- Another Good Actor Has Somehow Signed Up For The Borderlands Movie
DISCUSSION
not sure where the hell this week went