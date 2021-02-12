Cyberpunk 2077 Is Not Selling Great On Console

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's console launch was a disaster, and sure enough sales on console now seem to reflect that, with the game tumbling off of last month’s best seller list according to the latest report by the NPD market research group. Even the nearly four-year-old Switch exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold better.

Cyberpunk 2077 sank to the 18 spot on NPD’s list of the January 2021's best selling games, down from the number two spot in December, the month it released. That puts it right below Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition, which was number 17, and right above Super Mario Party for Switch, which was number 19. Here’s the full list:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War 2. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4. Madden NFL 21 5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons* 6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* 7. Ring Fit Adventure 8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* 10. NBA 2K21* 11. Super Mario 3D All-Stars* 12. FIFA 21 13. Immortals: Fenyx Rising 14. Mortal Kombat 11 15. Just Dance 2021 16. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* 17. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 18. Cyberpunk 2077* 19. Super Mario Party* 20. UFC 4

Notably, CD Projekt Red doesn’t share digital sales data with NPD, so it could still be selling better than the list reflects, especially on Steam. At the same time, Nintendo doesn’t share digital sales data either. Note also that Cyberpunk 2077 still isn’t available to buy on the PlayStation Store after Sony pulled the game following promises of refunds just a week after the game had come out.

Meanwhile, the Switch continues to sell like hotcakes. “Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units sold for the month of January,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella writes. That could be due to ongoing supply constraints for next-gen consoles or just the fact that the Switch is great, already has an established library, and is much cheaper. It doesn’t look like people are going to let up on buying every annualized Call of Duty anytime soon, but it’s impressive to see a console-exclusive like Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to hang on near the top of the list close to a year from when it originally came out.