The company declined to say anything further about the game, or what precipitated the change in direction and layoffs. “Yesterday I was laid off from Molasses Flood,” tweeted now former technical narrative designer, Robert Bailey, on May 12. “It’s not as fun to update the bio this time. I enjoyed the work I’d been doing until my last day and would love to keep doing that.”

The Molasses Flood is based in Massachusetts and was founded back in 2014 by former Halo, BioShock, and Guitar Hero developers. It was acquired by CDPR in 2021, who said at the time that the team would retain its own identity and not be merged with the Cyberpunk 2077 studio. The Molasses Flood team was fairly small prior to the acquisition, and it’s not clear how many developers are left following the layoffs.

In addition to its slate of Witcher games, CDPR is also currently working on a massive paid expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty as well as a sequel to the first game that will include multiplayer content. That project, like many others at the Polish company, likely remains several years away.