Borderlands 3's Directors Cut DLC Out March 18, Adds New Raid Boss

Screenshot : Gearbox

Like its own boss fights, Borderlands 3 keeps going. Today, Gearbox revealed details about Director’s Cut, an upcoming DLC for the looter-shooter out March 18.

Director’s Cut will add a series of recurring challenges called Vault Cards, concept art, storyboards, and something players have requested for a long time: a raid boss.

Like the first game’s Crawmerax the Invincible, this new raid boss—a gigantic, fire-spewing varkid named Hemovorous—is also suffixed “the Invincible.” You know that door on Pandora that’s been locked since day one? Hemovorous lives behind it. You’ll need to pony up 500 Eridium each time to unlock the door and kick off the fight.

Advertisement

The Director’s Cut DLC also adds story-driven side missions. One, featuring the budding siren Ava, focuses on a string of interstellar murder mysteries. Apparently, the narrative is done up like a podcast, as if Serial wasn’t en vogue a whole seven years ago.

Director’s Cut is the second part of Borderlands 3’s second season pass, which sells for $30 and includes last fall’s Designer’s Cut DLC. Season pass owners also get a bonus set of cosmetics that are unavailable through individual expansion purchases. (You can pick up the Designer’s Cut piecemeal for $15.)

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Gearbox initially described Designer’s Cut as a “roguelike experience,” which it only kind of is. The Designer’s Cut DLC sends you to a new area—the snowy Stormblind Complex—and wipes away your loadout. You have to source new equipment and fight waves of enemies, all while an encroaching storm constricts the map, with the goal of ultimately taking down a (relatively easy) boss. You can extra any gear you earn at various kiosks around the map, allowing you to keep it permanently. If anything, it’s more of a cooperative battle royale than a roguelike, but hey, what are terms?

Advertisement

The returning Broken Hearts Day seasonal event also runs from tomorrow through February 25. Broken Hearts Day is brilliant in its simplicity. Color-coded hearts float around the world. Shoot them. Get loot. As with most Borderlands 3 events, you’ll be able to toggle it on or off, but it’s unclear why anyone would actively shut off something that grants an entire Skittles rainbow of loot.

Since hitting shelves 18 month ago, Borderlands 3 has received four additional campaign expansions, all of which were part of the first season pass. And then, out of nowhere, Gearbox announced the second season pass last fall. Like any of the game’s boss fights—including, one presumes, Hemovorous the Invincible—Borderlands 3 goes on.

Advertisement

Beyond Borderlands 3, Telltale’s Tales From the Borderlands will return to digital storefronts on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on February 17. One hiccup: The re-released version of the game will no longer contain those screens at the end that compare your choices to those of other players.