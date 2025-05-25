The Week's Top Tips For Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, And More

Note: This guide contains light spoilers for the end of Act I of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

It’s Act II. The plot thickens. Big Daddy Gollum’s still wreaking havoc on your damn team, and the role of Gustave will now be played by Clive Rosfiel—er, Verso. Despite trading the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen for Final Fantasy VIII’s number one simp, it’s a relatively easy transition, but not one without its quirks—and a whole new gimmick to learn. Once you learn that gimmick, and get into some of the deep skills in his tree, though, Verso can become the linchpin of your team. We’ll show you how. - Justin Clark Read More