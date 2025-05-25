The Week's Top Tips For Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, And More

Whether you need help locating some of Doom: The Dark Ages, want to make the most of Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or you’d just like to learn some essential things that Oblivion Remastered doesn’t tell you, read on, we’ve got all this info and more.
Aside from a more ambitious narrative scope, Doom: The Dark Ages also introduced semi open-world areas where objectives and secrets are a bit more spread out. “The Kar’Thul Marshes,” the fifteenth mission in the game, is the third of these, after “The Siege Part One” and “Ancestral Forge.” - George Yang Read More
Note: This guide contains light spoilers for the end of Act I of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It’s Act II. The plot thickens. Big Daddy Gollum’s still wreaking havoc on your damn team, and the role of Gustave will now be played by Clive Rosfiel—er, Verso. Despite trading the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen for Final Fantasy VIII’s number one simp, it’s a relatively easy transition, but not one without its quirks—and a whole new gimmick to learn. Once you learn that gimmick, and get into some of the deep skills in his tree, though, Verso can become the linchpin of your team. We’ll show you how. - Justin Clark Read More
If you’re playing a Mage-type class in Oblivion Remastered—who doesn’t want to toss fireballs and smack people with a lightning-infused backhand?—then you’ll need to prioritize improving the Destruction skill. It’s a key skill that turns the average magic-wielding wannabe into Merlin. With the right magical artifact, you could give the most powerful spell-slingers a run for their money, and it all starts with the lady in the lake. In this case, the lady is a ring. It’s just…a ring. - Brandon Morgan Read More
In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across quests where you can help out the expedition’s enemies, Nevrons. While most Nevrons are hostile, there are a few that’ll ask for help. One early Nevron quest takes place in the Flying Waters dungeon with a fellow named Demineur. - George Yang Read More
You might’ve caught a few vibes here and there that the good folks at Sandfall might’ve had a Souls game or two on the brain while designing Clair Obscur. But right around here is the point where reasonable doubt gets kicked off a skyscraper, because the Dualliste is the most Souls-game shit ever. It’s a lot of long combos, a second phase, and a lot—and I do mean a lot—of dying. - Justin Clark Read More
You know, Naoe and Yasuke have been killing a whole lot of people lately. Maybe this time, given this mission’s all about two diametrically opposed political factions trying to come to an agreement, they really should dial back down on the violent rhetoric, reach across the aisle, and let diplomacy take its course. - Justin Clark Read More
One of the most interesting additions joining the fray in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (what a mouthful!) is the Ladra submachine gun. It’s a fast-firing SMG reminiscent of the Tec-9. But with such a high rate of fire comes a lack of control, which we’ll aim to resolve with the right attachments. While I’m not the best player, I can hold my own, and I know how to build a loadout to suit my purposes, especially in CQB. As proof, I offer you a sweet Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that saw me achieve nearly 500 kills fast! - Brandon Morgan Read More
As you exit the prologue sewers in Oblivion Remastered, you’re greeted by a whole lot of nothing. There are ruins across the water, a small abandoned dock down the hill, and behind you, an entire city. But where do you go, what do you do, and why should you care about delivering a necklace of all things? There’s a lot the game doesn’t tell you, and we aim to fix that. - Brandon Morgan Read More
Doom: The Dark Ages differs from many previous entries with more open-level design in some instances. “Resurrection,” the twentieth mission in the game, is the last one of these, after “The Siege Part One,” “Ancestral Forge,” and “Kar’thul Marshes.” - George Yang Read More
Developer Mercury Steam is perhaps best known for 2010’s Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and, more recently, Metroid Dread. The studio’s newest game, Blades of Fire, is a tough action-adventure RPG with Soulslike elements and a surprisingly in-depth weapon-forging mini-game. - George Yang Read More