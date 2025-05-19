Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Try This Out

Black Ops 6’s Best Ladra Loadout Optimizes Mobility And Momentum

Strike hard, strike fast, and strike first with the best fast-firing SMG loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The side inspection animation for the Ladra SMG in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Jump To
Best attachmentsBest perks

One of the most interesting additions joining the fray in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (what a mouthful!) is the Ladra submachine gun. It’s a fast-firing SMG reminiscent of the Tec-9. But with such a high rate of fire comes a lack of control, which we’ll aim to resolve with the right attachments. While I’m not the best player, I can hold my own, and I know how to build a loadout to suit my purposes, especially in CQB. As proof, I offer you a sweet Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that saw me achieve nearly 500 kills fast!

Suggested Reading

The Last Of Us Season Two, Episode Six Recap: Days Of You And Me
How To Start Strong In Doom: The Dark Ages, How To Master Sciel In Clair Obscur, And More Of The Week's Top Tips
12 Cool Games We Saw At PAX East, A Fond Farewell To Andor, And More Of The Week's Takes
THPS 3+4 Does Away With The OG 4's Career Mode, Here's Why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Last Of Us Season Two, Episode Six Recap: Days Of You And Me
How To Start Strong In Doom: The Dark Ages, How To Master Sciel In Clair Obscur, And More Of The Week's Top Tips
12 Cool Games We Saw At PAX East, A Fond Farewell To Andor, And More Of The Week's Takes
THPS 3+4 Does Away With The OG 4's Career Mode, Here's Why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Best attachment choices for the Ladra

The attachment screen for the Ladra SMG in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
The Game-Winning Set-Up For Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's C9

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
The Game-Winning Set-Up For Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's C9

For the Ladra, which already features a high Mobility and Handling rating, we’re focusing on increasing its Firepower and Accuracy. The latter is nothing to scoff at on the base weapon, but the goal here is to create a laser beam that’s capable for short- and mid-range engagements.

Advertisement

As such, I chose the following attachments:

  • Optic: Remuda Mini Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip
  • Magazine: Extended Mag I
  • Rear Grip: Commando Grip
  • Stock: Heavy Stock
  • Laser: N/A
  • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

You can swap the Heavy Stock for the Combat Stock at will, and, as always, your choice of Optic. I chose the Mini Reflex for its accurate sight picture and small profile, allowing for easier target acquisition in and out of ADS.

Advertisement

Best perks for the Ladra

The perk and equipment loadout screen for the Ladra in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

With your attachments squared away, let’s focus on the rest of the build. The right equipment and perks for the Ladra can really turn the tide of a round. In this case, we’re opting for flash-and-awe tactics with the fast-firing and highly mobile SMG. With the Flashbang, you can blind an entire room and sweep and clear with a mag or two.

As for the perks, we’re opting for abilities that allow us to move quickly and quietly across the map, while uncovering enemy whereabouts to get the drop on everyone.

Advertisement
  • Tactical: Flashbang
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: War Cry
  • Perk 1: Ninja
  • Perk 2: Tracker
  • Perk 3: Vigilance
  • Specialty: Recon
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

You’ll note I chose War Cry instead of the Assault Pack. Typically, for this type of weapon, I’d say the Assault Pack proves most useful to replace all of that rapidly depleting ammunition. But here, speed and momentum become paramount, and War Cry’s movement buff is key!

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.