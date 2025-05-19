Black Ops 6’s Best Ladra Loadout Optimizes Mobility And Momentum

One of the most interesting additions joining the fray in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (what a mouthful!) is the Ladra submachine gun. It’s a fast-firing SMG reminiscent of the Tec-9. But with such a high rate of fire comes a lack of control, which we’ll aim to resolve with the right attachments. While I’m not the best player, I can hold my own, and I know how to build a loadout to suit my purposes, especially in CQB. As proof, I offer you a sweet Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that saw me achieve nearly 500 kills fast!

Best attachment choices for the Ladra

For the Ladra, which already features a high Mobility and Handling rating, we’re focusing on increasing its Firepower and Accuracy. The latter is nothing to scoff at on the base weapon, but the goal here is to create a laser beam that’s capable for short- and mid-range engagements.

As such, I chose the following attachments:

Optic : Remuda Mini Reflex

: Remuda Mini Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Heavy Stock

: Heavy Stock Laser : N/A

: N/A Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

You can swap the Heavy Stock for the Combat Stock at will, and, as always, your choice of Optic. I chose the Mini Reflex for its accurate sight picture and small profile, allowing for easier target acquisition in and out of ADS.

Best perks for the Ladra

With your attachments squared away, let’s focus on the rest of the build. The right equipment and perks for the Ladra can really turn the tide of a round. In this case, we’re opting for flash-and-awe tactics with the fast-firing and highly mobile SMG. With the Flashbang, you can blind an entire room and sweep and clear with a mag or two.

As for the perks, we’re opting for abilities that allow us to move quickly and quietly across the map, while uncovering enemy whereabouts to get the drop on everyone.

Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : War Cry

: War Cry Perk 1 : Ninja

: Ninja Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Perk 3 : Vigilance

: Vigilance Specialty : Recon

: Recon Wildcard: Gunfighter

You’ll note I chose War Cry instead of the Assault Pack. Typically, for this type of weapon, I’d say the Assault Pack proves most useful to replace all of that rapidly depleting ammunition. But here, speed and momentum become paramount, and War Cry’s movement buff is key!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.